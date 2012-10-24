NEW DELHI Oct 24 Venezuelan Johnny Cecotto junior will try out a Toro Rosso at Formula One's young driver test in Abu Dhabi next month, the team said at the Indian Grand Prix on Wednesday.

Cecotto's father and namesake, who was also a motorcycle world champion, raced in Formula One with the Theodore and Toleman teams in 1983 and 1984.

The 23-year-old is backed by Venezuelan lubricants company Venoco whereas compatriot Pastor Maldonado, a race winner with Williams, receives substantial backing from the state oil company PDVSA.

Brazilian Luiz Razia, second in this year's GP2 series, will also test for the Italian-based team at the Yas Marina circuit.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)