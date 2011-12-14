Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON Dec 14 Toro Rosso will have an all-new driver line-up next season of Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne, the Italian-based Formula One team said on Wednesday.
The decision means the departure of Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi and Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.