LONDON Oct 21 Russian Daniil Kvyat will race for Toro Rosso next season as replacement for Australian Daniel Ricciardo, the Formula One team said on Monday.

The Rome-based 19-year-old, a product of the Red Bull young driver programme, will partner Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne at the Red Bull-owned team.

Ricciardo is moving up to world champions Red Bull Racing in place of compatriot Mark Webber, who is leaving the sport at the end of the season, where he will be team mate to triple champion Sebastian Vettel. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)