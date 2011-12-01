LOND0N Dec 1 The Toro Rosso Formula One team announced two senior technical appointments on Thursday including the hiring of former Williams chief aerodynamicist Jon Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, who resigned from Williams this year in a shake-up of that team's technical department, will be deputy head of aerodynamics based at the Bicester wind tunnel in Britain.

Toro Rosso said Italian Luca Furbatto had joined from McLaren, where he was assistant project leader on the design of this year's car, and will take over in April as chief designer at the Faenza headquarters.

The team's current chief designer Ben Butler is returning to work for Red Bull technology in Britain. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)