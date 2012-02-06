By Alan Baldwin
JEREZ, Spain
JEREZ, Spain Feb 6 Red Bull-owned Toro
Rosso unveiled the car on Monday that could rocket Australian
Daniel Ricciardo or French team mate Jean-Eric Vergne to the
Formula One big time.
Double world champion Sebastian Vettel spent a season with
Toro Rosso in 2008, winning the Italian Grand Prix and
graduating to Red Bull at the end of the year in a meteoric rise
to the top.
The 24-year-old German became the sport's youngest ever
double champion last year while Red Bull also retained the
constructors' crown.
Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber's contract runs
out at the end of this year when one of the most desirable seats
in the sport could become available.
"Toro Rosso is to educate the young drivers for Red Bull
Racing," said team principal Franz Tost after they had pulled
the wraps off the STR7 car, which featured a similar stepped
nose to other 2012 challengers.
"This is our philosophy and within this philosophy we do our
best," he added.
"I hope that these will be the next two Red Bull drivers for
the future. They came into Formula One and they have to prove
that they can do this job and they have to develop their skills
and then we will see.
"They have the chance."
Both have tested for Red Bull already and while 21-year-old
Vergne is a rookie, Ricciardo, 22, raced for tail-enders HRT
last season.
The two were also team mates in the junior Renault 2.0
series.
"It's nice that we both made it work," said Ricciardo.
"That's the part of their programme, to bring us to Formula One
from juniors. It's the first job done but I guess we both want
to be world champion so it'll be a race to that one as well."
"So far it's all been very good. Each year in the career
we've gone a step forward and this is definitely a pretty
obvious and big step hopefully towards the big one one day."
Tost said the target was to move up the grid after finishing
eighth last year with Spain's Jaime Alguersuari and
Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi.
"The STR7 is the third car designed, fabricated and
assembled completely by Toro Rosso," he told reporters at a
launch laid on by Spanish oil company CEPSA, one of three Abu
Dhabi-owned team sponsors.
"We have invested a lot of money to build up the
infrastructure and I hope the results will be good in the
forthcoming season.
"Last year we finished eighth in constructors' and this year
we hope to do better, so seventh or more."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)