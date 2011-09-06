LONDON, Sept 6 The Toro Rosso Formula One team
strengthened their ties with Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with the
announcement of a sponsorship deal with Spanish oil company
Cepsa.
Cepsa are owned by Abu Dhabi government fund International
Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), who also have a stake in
carmaker Daimler through state-owned subsidiary Aabar
Investments.
Aabar and IPIC own two other Toro Rosso sponsors -
Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank and Canada's Nova Chemicals.
Italian-based Toro Rosso, formerly Minardi, are owned by Red
Bull but the Austrian energy drinks company has been looking to
sell and there has been media speculation for some time about an
Abu Dhabi takeover of the team.
Toro Rosso said the sponsorship agreement with Cepsa would
result in the company's logo being put on the drivers' race
suits and on the nose, rear wing and rear wing endplates of the
cars from Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
Toro Rosso won at Monza in 2008 with Germany's current
champion Sebastian Vettel. That victory remains their sole
triumph in Formula One to date.
IPIC chairman Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nayhan also owns
Premier League Manchester City, now the world's wealthiest
soccer club.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Clare Fallon; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)