LONDON Nov 28 Spain's Carlos Sainz, whose father and namesake was a double world rally champion in the 1990s, will race in Formula One next season with Toro Rosso, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

The 20-year-old will partner 17-year-old Dutch driver Max Verstappen, whose father Jos is a former F1 racer, in an all-new lineup at the Italy-based outfit.

"With Carlos Sainz joining Max Verstappen in our driver line-up next year we continue the Toro Rosso tradition of providing youngsters from the Red Bull Junior Driver Programme with their first steps in Formula One," said team principal Franz Tost in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)