Feb 2 Toyota have entered the FIA world
endurance championship after Peugeot abruptly pulled out of the
new sportscar series last month, the Japanese manufacturer team
said on Thursday.
Toyota, who are returning to the Le Mans 24 Hours this year
with a works team after a 13-year absence, had intended to enter
selected races only but Peugeot's unexpected exit forced their
hand.
"The circumstances for the championship changed suddenly in
the last weeks and Toyota Racing considers it important to work
together with the FIA and (Le Mans organisers) ACO to establish
a successful future for endurance racing," said team president
Yoshiaki Kinoshita in a statement.
The promoters of the inaugural championship had needed two
full-entrant manufacturers in the LMP1 category to satisfy the
terms of an agreement with the governing International
Automobile Federation (FIA).
Peugeot's departure for financial reasons had left only
Audi, winners of Le Mans 10 times in the last 12 years, with the
championship hanging in the balance.
Former F1 drivers Alex Wurz of Austria and Japan's Kazuki
Nakajima, along with France's Nicolas Lapierre, will drive one
of the hybrid Toyotas at Le Mans with the line-up yet to be
announced for a second car.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)