MUNICH, Germany Oct 24 A former German banker,
charged with selling Formula One rights in return for a bribe
with the involvement of the sport's supremo Bernie Ecclestone,
told a Munich court on Monday his decision had saved tax payers
million of euros.
"The fact is that our client defused a bomb," said lawyer
Rainer Buessow on the first day of the trial of former BayernLB
banker Gerhard Gribkowsky, who is charged with bribery,
embezzlement and tax evasion over the sale of the Formula One
rights.
He is charged with his deal costing the bank 66 million
euros ($92 million) and him pocketing about 32 million euros as
part of a bribe but his lawyer argued his efficient actions had
saved hundreds of millions of tax payer money.
The trial of the former executive follows his arrest in
January and is expected to last several months. He has been in
custody since earlier this year.
Ecclestone, the 80-year-old Briton who runs the sport, is
expected to be the key witness in the trial at a later date. He
has denied any involvement and has said he did not bribe the
banker.
BayernLB had a stake in Formula One up to 2006 along with JP
Morgan, Lehman Brothers and Ecclestone's family trust.
The banks had acquired a 75 percent stake in F1 holding
company SLEC after the collapse of Germany's Kirch media group,
which had borrowed some $1.6 billion from them. BayernLB was
Kirch's biggest creditor.
SLEC was sold to the current Formula One rights holders,
private equity firm CVC, in 2006 with Ecclestone remaining
hands-on in running the business.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
