Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
MANAMA, April 16 Formula One tyre suppliers Pirelli have decided against using their soft tyres at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix after concern about how quickly they wear out.
A spokeswoman said the decision was made after last month's Malaysian Grand Prix, where the track is similar in characteristics to Bahrain, to bring the hard and medium compounds rather than hard and soft.
The medium and soft options were used in China last weekend, with some drivers doing the minimum number of laps in the faster but far less durable softs.
Seven laps in the race, won by Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, was the longest anyone did on the soft tyres.
The original allocation for Bahrain was decided in December, long before the start of winter testing. Soft and medium were used last year, with drivers having to use both.
Bahrain is a fast-flowing layout made more abrasive by the sand blowing in from the nearby desert. Tyre degradation is expected to be reasonably high.
"It's one of the most demanding tracks of the year for the tyres, mostly because of the high ambient and track temperatures. We expect about three stops per car," said Pirelli's motorsport director Paul Hembery in a race preview. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.