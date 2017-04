LONDON, March 18 Dutch driver Giedo Van der Garde recognised his hopes of racing in Formula One were over on Wednesday after accepting "significant compensation" from the Swiss Sauber team to end a contract dispute.

"We have reached a settlement with Sauber and my driver contract with the team has been ended by mutual consent. As a passionate race driver, I feel sad and am very disappointed," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)