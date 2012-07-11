LONDON, July 11 Seriously injured Spanish test
driver Maria De Villota is no longer under sedation and can now
speak to her family and doctors, her Marussia Formula One team
said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old has been in hospital for eight days since
suffering life-threatening head and facial injuries in a freak
accident during a straight-line aerodynamic test at Duxford
airfield in eastern England.
Marussia said her recovery during that time had been
remarkable.
The British-based team said De Villota had been awake since
Sunday morning.
"Since that time, Maria has been making small but
significant steps," the statement added. "Her family remain by
her side and she is communicating freely with them and the
medical team."
De Villota, whose father Emilio was a Formula One driver,
was driving the Marussia for the first time and returning slowly
to mechanics when witnesses said it abruptly accelerated into
the back of a parked team truck with the impact at helmet level.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)