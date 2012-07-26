Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
MADRID, July 26 Spanish test driver Maria De Villota, seriously injured in a crash at the start of this month, is "in good overall shape" and was released from hospital on Wednesday, her Madrid clinic said.
The Marussia Formula One team's De Villota suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in the accident at Duxford airfield in eastern England on July 3 and lost her right eye after undergoing emergency surgery.
Madrid's La Paz hospital, which also treated late golfing great Seve Ballesteros, said De Villota had undergone plastic surgery and treated by brain and eye specialists during the six days of her stay since returning from England.
The specialists "will continue to monitor her progress because she will need further treatment from time to time in the clinic," the hospital said.
De Villota did not need brain surgery but would be kept under observation, it added.
The accident occurred just after the 32-year-old had completed a straight-line aerodynamic test and was returning to mechanics when her car accelerated abruptly and slammed into a team truck at helmet level. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26