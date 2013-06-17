Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
June 17 Former Formula One commentator Murray Walker, whose enthusiastic style during decades behind the microphone has made him a household name in Britain, has been diagnosed with cancer, his former employer the BBC reported on Monday.
The 89-year-old, whose catchphrase is "Unless I am very mistaken ... and I am very much mistaken", has a treatable form of lymphatic system cancer.
"They've caught it incredibly early. It's treatable, the doctors say my condition is mild and I'm very hopeful," Walker was quoted as saying by the BBC.
He will undergo chemotherapy and has cancelled plans to attend the British Grand Prix at the end of this month. (Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.