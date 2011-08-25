LONDON Aug 25 Former racer Derek Warwick was elected president of the British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC), who own the Silverstone Formula One circuit, in place of Damon Hill on Thursday.

Warwick, a Le Mans 24 Hours winner and sportscar driver, competed in 147 Formula One grands prix. Hill, the 1996 Formula One champion, had announced earlier in the year that he was stepping down.

BRDC chairman Stuart Rolt said in a statement that Warwick had the unanimous support of the board. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Spa-Francorchamps, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)