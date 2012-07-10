By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Australian Mark Webber will stay
at Red Bull next season after agreeing a one-year contract
extension, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
The announcement means the 35-year-old, who is currently
second in the championship standings behind Ferrari's Fernando
Alonso, will again partner double world champion Sebastian
Vettel for a fifth successive season.
It also ends speculation about a possible move to Ferrari as
replacement for Brazilian Felipe Massa.
