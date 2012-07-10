LONDON, July 10 Australian Mark Webber will stay at Red Bull next season after agreeing a one-year contract extension, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The announcement means the 35-year-old, who is currently second in the championship standings behind Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, will again partner double world champion Sebastian Vettel for a fifth successive season.

It also ends speculation about a possible move to Ferrari as replacement for Brazilian Felipe Massa. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)