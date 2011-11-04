Motor racing-BP to fuel McLaren F1 team after ExxonMobil split
LONDON, Feb 10 BP and its Castrol brand will supply the McLaren Formula One team with fuel and lubricants this season in addition to rivals Renault.
Nov 4 Canadian Robert Wickens will take part in Friday first practice for Virgin Racing at next week's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.
The team said on Friday it was a reward for their reserve driver winning the World Series Formula Renault 3.5 championship.
Toronto-born Wickens will replace Belgian Jerome D'Ambrosio for the morning session at Yas Marina. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
MILAN, Feb 10 Pirelli had to cut short a Formula One wet tyre test at Ferrari's Fiorano track in Italy on Friday after four times world champion Sebastian Vettel crashed into barriers the day before.
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.