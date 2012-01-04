LONDON Jan 4 The Williams Formula One
team are seeking a new title sponsor after the termination of
their agreement with U.S. telecommunications giant AT&T.
"We have reached the conclusion of our partnership, the
contract expired on Dec 31 by mutual agreement," a team
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The AT&T branding had also been removed from the team
website (www.williamsf1.com) and list of partners.
Media reports indicated the AT&T deal had been worth around
$7.0 million a season, a comparatively small sum compared to
title sponsorships at many other teams but still an important
contribution to the overall budget.
The British-based team endured their worst season in Formula
One last year, taking just five points from 19 races and
finishing ninth overall.
The former world champions lost two blue chip sponsors at
the end of 2010, with Dutch electronics company Philips and
troubled bank and previous title backer Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS) departing.
However the team, who listed in Frankfurt last March, gained
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA along with driver Pastor
Maldonado.
They have also built up a relationship with Qatar, where
they have a technology centre, and are hoping to strengthen
those ties further.
A team source said the AT&T deal had not been 'sustainable'
at the existing level and Williams were now in advanced
negotiations with another telecommunications company for the
title sponsorship. No details were given.
Williams have yet to decide their second driver for the 2012
season starting with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on
March 18.
Brazilian Rubens Barrichello is hoping to be kept on for his
20th season in F1 but faces strong competition from Germany's
Adrian Sutil.
Russian Vitaly Petrov and Brazilian Bruno Senna are among
several other 2011 drivers also looking for seats after being
dropped by Renault, who will race this year as Lotus.
