LONDON May 21 Bruno Senna's Williams car came
through the Spanish Grand Prix garage fire relatively undamaged
and the Brazilian will use it in Monaco again this weekend, the
Formula One team said on Monday.
The car had been in the Circuit de Catalunya garage when the
fire broke out as the team posed for a victory photograph
following Pastor Maldonado's first Formula One win eight days
ago.
Photographs showed it surrounded by charred debris and
covered by extinguisher foam but a team spokeswoman said the
chassis was fine.
Williams' chief operations engineer Mark Gillan said in a
team preview that while preparations for Monaco had been
"somewhat hampered" by the fire, the team was ready to go
racing.
"The impact of the fire has been mitigated by what can only
be described as a Herculean effort by the factory and our
suppliers to restock both the damaged equipment and car parts,"
he said.
"We would also like to thank the generous offers of help
from the other teams, highlighting once more the excellent
sportsmanship that exists in Formula One and high levels of
comradery throughout the pit lane."
Maldonado's win, from pole, in Barcelona was the first for
Williams in nearly eight years and made him the fifth different
winner in five races this season.
Both the Venezuelan and Senna have strong records on
Monaco's tight and twisty streets in the junior GP2 series and
will be aiming for another solid points finish in the season's
glamour race.
"I am full of confidence after my win at the last race so I
go to Monaco with high hopes of getting another strong result
for the team," said Maldonado.
