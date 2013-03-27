LONDON, March 27 Claire Williams has been appointed deputy principal of the Williams Formula One team founded by her father Frank.

The former world champions said in a statement on Wednesday that the 36-year-old would work with her father, who remains principal, in the day to day running and long-term development of the team.

Williams said they had planned to make the announcement before the start of the season on March 17 but had to decided to delay it after the death of her mother Virginia.