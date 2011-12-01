LONDON Dec 1 Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado will race for Williams again next season with Finland's Valtteri Bottas as reserve driver, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

There was no mention of the team's second race driver, with Brazilian veteran Rubens Barrichello still hoping to compete in his 20th season next year.