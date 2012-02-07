By Alan Baldwin
| JEREZ, Spain
JEREZ, Spain Feb 7 Former world champions
Williams presented their new car on Tuesday and declared a fresh
start after enduring their worst season in Formula One.
A Renault engine has taken the place of last year's
Cosworth, Brazilian Bruno Senna has ousted veteran compatriot
Rubens Barrichello and a new technical line-up is in charge
following the departures of Sam Michael and Patrick Head.
The dark-blue-and-white FW34 that was rolled out of the
garage without fanfare on a chilly morning before the first
pre-season test was without doubt the least attractive Williams
since the 'Walrus-nosed' FW26 of 2004.
It featured the by-now conventional stepped nose that has
appeared on all the 2012 cars with the exception of McLaren.
Williams, who scored just five points last year with
Barrichello and Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, will not care how
it looks so long as it is quicker and more reliable than its
predecessor.
"One could say that looking at the Williams F1 Team today we
are off to a truly fresh start," said team founder Frank
Williams in a statement.
"We have a new car, new driver line up, new engine and new
senior personnel. We also have a number of new partners who have
joined the team in the past few months.
"The team has had a good winter at the factory and we feel
ready and strong for the fight."
While the Renault engine is the same as that used by
champions Red Bull, it is also identical to the one powering
Caterham, the former Team Lotus who have yet to score a point.
The roll-out was a novelty for Senna, who scored two points
and started the final eight races of 2011 with Renault. He made
his F1 debut in 2010 with struggling HRT, who did not have a car
ready to test that year.
"This is my ever first pre-season testing programme since I
started in Formula One two years ago," said the Brazilian.
"I'm really motivated and looking forward to working hard
and with everyone in the team. I hope we have a successful month
testing and developing the car so we arrive in Melbourne as well
prepared as possible."
Melbourne hosts the opening grand prix of the season on
March 18.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)