LONDON, March 2 Founder and principal
Frank Williams will step down from the board of former Formula
One world champions Williams at the end of the month, the team
said on Friday.
"I turn 70 in April and I have decided to signal the next
stage in the gradual but inevitable process of handing over the
reins to the next generation by stepping down from the Board at
the end of this month," he said in a team statement.
"This is not as dramatic a move as it may appear: I shall
continue to work full-time as Team Principal and I shall
continue to attend all Board meetings as observer."
Williams, whose daughter Claire will join the board on April
1 as director of marketing and communications, remains as the
majority shareholder in Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC.
