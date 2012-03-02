(Adds detail)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, March 2 Team principal Frank
Williams signalled the end of an era on Friday with his decision
to follow co-founder Patrick Head and step down from the board
of the former Formula One world champions.
Williams and Head, who left the board at the end of December
after selling more than half of his shares, founded the team in
1977 and went on to oversee 113 grand prix wins, nine
constructors' titles and seven drivers' crowns.
"I turn 70 in April and I have decided to signal the next
stage in the gradual but inevitable process of handing over the
reins to the next generation by stepping down from the board at
the end of this month," Williams said in a statement.
"This is not as dramatic a move as it may appear," he
cautioned, however. "I shall continue to work full-time as team
principal and I shall continue to attend all board meetings as
observer."
Williams, whose daughter Claire will join the board on April
1 as newly-appointed director of marketing and communications,
will also remain as the majority shareholder in Williams Grand
Prix Holdings PLC.
"It is no secret that Claire is my daughter but I am proud
to say that she has fought hard to earn this appointment and of
all the battles she has had to fight, the prejudices of her
father were not the least challenging," said Williams.
The British-based company has been listed since an initial
public share offer in Frankfurt last March.
The team, who will be using Renault engines this season,
last won a race in 2004. Their current drivers are Venezuelan
Pastor Maldonado and Brazilian Bruno Senna, nephew of the late
triple champion Ayrton who died in a Williams in 1994.
The team suffered their worst season last year, finishing
ninth overall with just five points.
Williams has already established a clear line of succession
at the company, with chairman Adam Parr taking over much of the
day-to-day running of the business.
"If for whatever reason I couldn't come in to do my job,
Adam would fill the gap," Williams, who has been a tetraplegic
since 1986 after fracturing his spine in a car accident, told
this month's edition of F1 Racing magazine.
"He's not a racer but, in a way, that's probably an
advantage in these distinctly commercial days. He's very good at
making financial decisions and working out cost-to-benefit. And
he can hold his own in the Formula One meetings."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)