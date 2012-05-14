LONDON May 14 McLaren have offered Formula One
rivals Williams their assistance after fire swept through the
team's garage as they celebrated Pastor Maldonado's Spanish
Grand Prix victory on Sunday.
A McLaren spokesman said the Woking team were ready to lend
a hand in replacing whatever damaged equipment Williams might
need to go racing in Monaco next week.
The blaze erupted after team members had gathered in front
of the Circuit de Catalunya garage for a victory photograph with
their Venezuelan driver.
Team founder Frank Williams, who is in a wheelchair, was
hurriedly pushed to safety while Maldonado carried a 12-year-old
cousin - who had an injured foot - on his back along the
smoke-filled pit lane.
Mechanics from other teams and Formula One personnel battled
through acrid fumes and thick smoke to fight the fire with
extinguishers before emergency services arrived.
Only Brazilian Bruno Senna's car was in the garage, with
Maldonado's elsewhere according to post-race rules, and it was
not clear how much damage it had sustained. Computers and
technical equipment was destroyed.
McLaren's technical director Paddy Lowe, director of design
and development Neil Oatley and sporting director Sam Michael
all worked previously for Williams while 2009 world champion
Jenson Button started his F1 career there.
Williams said in a statement that one team member had
suffered burns and remained in hospital in Spain.
"He is stable and will return to the UK within the next 48
hours to receive further medical care," the team said.
"His family are in constant communication and he is in good
spirits."
Two others had been released and returned home to Britain
from Barcelona after receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.
The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said
on Sunday that seven F1 personnel were taken to hospital and 31
tended to by doctors.
Williams thanked all those, from rival teams and other areas
of the paddock, who had helped put out the fire and
investigations into the cause of it were ongoing.
"I was pleased to welcome back to the factory the majority
of our team this morning," said the 70-year-old principal, who
added that the damage was "relatively speaking" limited.
"While the incident was unexpected and definitely most
undesirable, it has demonstrated the genuine cohesiveness,
camaraderie and spirit of co-operation that exists within the
Formula One paddock," he added.
"The astonishing response from the teams and other paddock
personnel was immediate, unconditional and overwhelming."
