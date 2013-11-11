Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
GROVE, England Nov 11 Brazilian Felipe Massa will replace Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado at Williams next season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
Finland's Valtteri Bottas will remain as the former champions' other driver.
Massa, 32, has raced for Ferrari since 2006 with 11 grands prix wins during that period. He missed out on the world championship by a single point in 2008 to Britain's Lewis Hamilton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.