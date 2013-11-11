GROVE, England Nov 11 Brazilian Felipe Massa will replace Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado at Williams next season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas will remain as the former champions' other driver.

Massa, 32, has raced for Ferrari since 2006 with 11 grands prix wins during that period. He missed out on the world championship by a single point in 2008 to Britain's Lewis Hamilton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)