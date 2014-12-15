LONDON Dec 15 Williams have appointed Steve Nielsen as their new sporting manager, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

Nielsen, who will be responsible for Williams' overall management and operation of sporting matters, joins from Toro Rosso where he had been sporting director since 2013.

The 50-year-old has also spent time as team manager at Tyrrell and Arrows and as sporting director at Benetton/Renault and Caterham during his 27 years in Formula One.

"In this role I will be able to help ensure that our operations at the race track are maintaining the highest standards and that we are maximising our performance at the race track from a sporting perspective," Nielsen said in a statement.

Williams enjoyed a successful 2014 season, finishing third in the constructors championship behind Red Bull and winners Mercedes. (Reporting By Michael Hann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)