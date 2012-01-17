LONDON Jan 17 Brazilian Bruno Senna will
race for Williams this season, following in the footsteps of his
late uncle and triple world champion Ayrton who died in one of
the Formula One team's cars at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
The former champions, who have carried Senna's name on all
their cars ever since that fateful May afternoon at Imola, said
in a statement on Tuesday that the 28-year-old would partner
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.
Senna, who made his F1 debut with the struggling HRT team in
2010 and competed in the last eight races for Renault last year
as a stand-in, will start testing with Williams at Spain's Jerez
circuit on Feb. 9.
He replaces 39-year-old compatriot Rubens Barrichello, a
family friend who made his race debut in 1993 with Ayrton as his
mentor, whose Formula One career now appears to be reluctantly
at an end after 19 seasons, 11 race wins and more starts than
any other driver.
"It will be very interesting to drive for a team that my
uncle has driven for, particularly as quite a few of the people
here actually worked with Ayrton," Senna, whose mother Viviane
was Ayrton's older sister, said in a statement.
"Hopefully we can bring back some memories and create some
great new ones too.
"I also want to get some good results in return for the
support my country has given me to help get me to this position
today. I am very proud to be Brazilian and more motivated than
ever to demonstrate what I can do."
No financial details were given, but Senna is expected to
bring a significant Brazilian sponsor with him to a team
currently searching for a new title backer after the departure
of telecommunications giant AT&T.
Senna, who raced karts with Ayrton on the family farm and
also features in the recent award-winning documentary about his
uncle's life and death, wears a blue cap with the branding of
Brazilian telecoms company Embratel, his personal sponsor.
QUICK LEARNER
The ever-smiling Brazilian made several visits to the team's
Grove factory before and after Christmas with Williams, who
endured their worst ever season last year, secretly trying him
out in their simulator and putting him through his paces in the
gym.
"The circumstances of Bruno's two seasons in Formula One have
not given him an ideal opportunity to deliver consistently so it
was essential that we spent as much time with him as possible to
understand and evaluate him as a driver," said team principal
Frank Williams.
"We have done this both on track and in our simulator and he
has proven quick, technically insightful and above all capable
of learning and applying his learning quickly and consistently,"
he added.
"Now we are looking forward to seeing that talent in our
race car."
Senna's appointment leaves just one declared vacancy,
alongside Spanish veteran Pedro de la Rosa at HRT. It also means
Brazil will have two drivers on the grid next season, with
Ferrari's Felipe Massa the other one.
Once-dominant Williams scored just five points last season,
finishing ninth of the 12 teams, but will have a Renault engine
this year as well as a reorganised technical team under former
McLaren man Mike Coughlan.
"I'm really happy to be a part of a team with such a
fantastic heritage," said Senna, whose new team have fallen on
tough times since the last of their seven drivers' championships
in 1997.
"I am very proud that Williams has chosen me to race in what
will be an important year for them. Everyone is extremely
motivated for 2012 and it is great to be part of that
motivation.
"It is true that they didn't have the best season last year,
but it is clear that the team is on a new path and everyone is
pulling together to ensure that this year is a better one. I
really hope that I can demonstrate what I can do."
