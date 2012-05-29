LONDON May 29 Even if Formula One fans are
revelling in the joy of an unprecedented six different winners
from six races, some of those closer to the action are beginning
to feel uneasy.
Before Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber won from pole
position in Monaco on Sunday, retired triple champion Niki Lauda
was expressing the view that the championship might be becoming
too random.
"It was very interesting in the beginning, we all were
surprised," the Austrian, who chased the title in 1983 when the
first five races had five different winners, told Reuters of the
unpredictable nature of the races.
"But if this continues...then we will lose spectators or
interest because the main public wants to see the world
champions winning.
"We need two races with known winners and then the crazy
stuff can start again."
The only problem with Lauda's logic is that there remain
three champions on the starting grid who have yet to win this
season - McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen and
Mercedes' Michael Schumacher.
If they were to win the next three races in Canada, Valencia
and Silverstone - not an impossible scenario given the potential
of their cars - the sport would be staring at a sequence of nine
different winners in nine races, albeit mostly champions.
CRAZY STUFF
The 'crazy stuff' has not even been that crazy in a season
that started with six champions.
Nico Rosberg has taken a long overdue first win with
Mercedes - at the 111th attempt - while Venezuelan Pastor
Maldonado put former champions Williams back on top for the
first time in nearly eight years.
Yes, Maldonado may have been a 500-1 bet before Barcelona
but he was on the pace all weekend at a circuit that the teams
know better than any other.
France's Romain Grosjean and Mexican Sergio Perez have made
first appearances on the podium for Lotus and Sauber but their
teams have considerable form and both are recognised as being
quick drivers.
The uncertainty has been largely due to the Pirelli tyres,
and how teams and drivers have got the most out of them, but
errors have also contributed.
Maldonado might not have won in Spain had McLaren not messed
up with Lewis Hamilton's fuel, sending him from pole to the back
of the field.
Monaco might have been a very different story had seven
times champion Schumacher not lost pole because of a five place
penalty carried over from Barcelona where he had crashed into
Bruno Senna's Williams.
"I think it's an enthralling sport at the moment," said
McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh.
"A few years ago people were talking about processional
races, and the fact they were so predictable, well, we certainly
haven't a predictable season. I think an unpredictable race and
an unpredictable season is what fans want."
"You want to go to each event not knowing who is going to
win," added the Briton. "You want to go through the course of
the weekend not sure what is going to happen in each session.
Every one of our races this year has been very exciting."
McLaren's Jenson Button, winner of the opening race in
Australia, agreed but suggested the sport could have too much of
a good thing.
"Everyone is excited about so many different winners, which
initially was great for the fans and great for the sport," the
2009 champion told reporters after failing to finish in Monaco.
"But there will be a time when the fans will say 'So anyone
can win a grand prix, everyone can lose a grand prix like
that'," he added, snapping his fingers.
"I think they're finding it a little bit strange now. I
don't know, but hopefully a pattern will emerge after the next
couple of races and we'll understand the teams and drivers we
need to beat to win the championship."
