LONDON Feb 20 Austrian racer Alex Wurz is returning to Williams as a driver mentor for Brazilian Bruno Senna and Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

Wurz raced for former champions Williams in 2007, 10 years after his debut with Benetton, and also has a wealth of experience as a tester and reserve for McLaren.

The 38-year-old said the appointment, which starts at this week's second pre-season test in Barcelona, "highlights just how hard the team is pushing to optimise its performance.

"Throughout my career as a sportsman, which started at the age of 12 in BMX racing, includes over a decade in Formula One and is still ongoing (racing in the World Endurance Championship), I am lucky to have gained so much experience.

"I grew up in a family business of driver training and naturally I enjoy helping fellow athletes to operate at their best," he added in a statement.

Senna and Maldonado are one of the least experienced pairings Williams have had, with the Brazilian completing a debut season in 2010 with HRT and then racing for Renault as a stand-in last year.

Senna has replaced compatriot Rubens Barrichello, Formula One's most experienced racer who is mulling a future in IndyCars in the United States.

Maldonado has just one year in F1 under his belt, with Williams enduring their worst ever season in Formula One last year when they finished ninth overall. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)