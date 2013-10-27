GREATER NOIDA, India Oct 27 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Indian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber retired)

Vettel clinched his fourth successive title, becoming the youngest quadruple champion at 26. It was his 10th win of the season, sixth in a row and third in three years in India. He started on pole with soft tyres and pitted after two laps. Webber started fourth on mediums, led for 21 laps and retired on lap 40 with an alternator problem when a one-two looked likely. Vettel was reprimanded for his post-race track celebrations.

-

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 2, Lewis Hamilton 6)

Mercedes leapfrogged Ferrari into second place overall but were no match for the Red Bull. The podium was the team's eighth of the season and the race their best since Belgium in August. Hamilton spent much of the race stuck behind Massa.

-

FERRARI (Felipe Massa 4, Fernando Alonso 11)

Massa led for six laps after Vettel had pitted early. Alonso started eighth but lost his front wing endplate in a first lap coming together with Webber and had to pit for a replacement, dropping him down to 20th.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 3, Kimi Raikkonen 7)

Grosjean started 17th and ended up on the podium for the third race in a row, after doing a 47 lap stint on the medium tyre which was well beyond Pirelli's recommendation. He also had to contend with a problem on his car's engine pneumatic system. Raikkonen had overheating brakes.

-

MCLAREN (Sergio Perez 5, Jenson Button 14)

Perez equalled McLaren's best result of the season. He passed Raikkonen and Hamilton in a single move in the closing laps. Button was hit by Alonso at the exit to turn four on lap one, damaging his car and causing a puncture.

-

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 8, Adrian Sutil 9)

Force India pulled further away from Sauber but lost ground to McLaren. Di Resta followed an aggressive strategy and pitted after the first lap. Sutil did just one stop with 41 laps on the medium tyres from the start.

-

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 15, Nico Hulkenberg 19)

Sauber ended a four race run in the points. Hulkenberg retired after 54 laps with a technical problem while in eighth place. Gutierrez picked up a drive-through penalty for jumping the start.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Jean-Eric Vergne 13)

Ricciardo did a long first stint and had hoped for better. Vergne pitted very early to get rid of the soft tyre but made up only place on his grid position.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 12, Valtteri Bottas 16)

Bottas suffered a radio failure and lost out to traffic on his second stint. Maldonado made a strong start from 18th.

-

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton 17, Jules Bianchi 18)

Chilton finished just 0.7 seconds ahead of Bianchi, who lost 11 seconds in a pitstop delay.

-

CATERHAM (Charles Pic and Giedo van der Garde retired)

The two, and Chilton, made contact at the start, with Pic suffering a right rear puncture. He then had a hydraulics leak. Van der Garde retired on lap with a broken suspension. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)