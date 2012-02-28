By Simon Evans
| DAYTONA BEACH
DAYTONA BEACH Feb 27 The Daytona 500 was
suspended with 40 laps remaining on Monday after a bizarre
accident when Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya's car hit a jet dryer
truck causing it to burst into flames.
The race was under caution when Montoya, with no rival car
near him, lost control of his vehicle and struck the back of the
truck, which is used to dry out the track and blow away debris.
A giant fireball shot up from the vehicle as the fuel in the
truck ignited, though it was well away from the spectator areas.
Montoya got out of his vehicle unhurt and while the truck
driver was taken to hospital he was reported to be unhurt.
The race was stopped as officials sought to remove the truck
and the fuel from the track. It was unclear how much damage had
been done to the racing surface.
Dave Blaney held the lead when the race was stopped after
160 laps, and 101 laps need to be completed in order for a
winner to be declared.
