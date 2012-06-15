LONDON, June 15 Czech MotoGP rider Karel Abraham will miss Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone after breaking two fingers in his left hand in a testing accident in Spain last week.

The official motograndprix.com website said on Friday that the Cardion Ducati rider should be fit for the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen on June 30.

"I had two examinations...and doctors highly recommended I not race," said Abraham, a race winner in Moto2 in 2010 but with just four points this season.

"Otherwise the broken bones could dislocate and mean that surgery will be necessary. In this case my start in the next races could be endangered and we can't risk it." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tom Bartlett)