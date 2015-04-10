Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 10 A stray dog halted first practice for Sunday's MotoGP race at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday after the animal ran onto the rainsoaked track in front of riders.
The incident, on the same day that a spectator caused alarm by running across the main straight in Formula One practice at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, brought out the red flags for safety reasons.
The dog was caught and the session, which had already started late due to delays in getting marshals into position, resumed after a 20-minute delay.
"Dog gone. Let's get back on track," the Texan circuit's Twitter feed announced.
Italian Andrea Dovizioso was fastest on a Ducati, ahead of Spain's double world champion Marc Marquez on a Honda. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari