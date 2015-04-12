AUSTIN, Texas, April 12 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez roared back to his dominant best with a commanding win from pole position in the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday after a start delayed by water on the track.

Italian Valentino Rossi, winner of the Qatar season-opener for Yamaha last month, finished third to keep the overall lead by a single point.

Marquez, who has won the last three races in Austin from pole as well as the last six MotoGP rounds in the United States, lost out to Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso at the start but swept past the Italian on lap five.

The Honda rider then pulled away steadily to finish 2.354 seconds ahead of Dovizioso, who appeared to run out of fuel on his slowing down lap after the chequered flag.

Rossi now has 41 points to Dovizioso's 40 and Marquez's 36.

The scheduled race start was delayed by 35 minutes as track workers dried the track after a water spillage, due to overnight rain, from an overhead footbridge at turn three. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Gene Cherry)