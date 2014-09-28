BARCELONA, Sept 28 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo won a rain-affected and crash-strewn Aragon Grand Prix for Yamaha on Sunday while Honda's MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez fell for the second race in a row.

The two Spaniards swapped the lead until three laps from the end when the reigning world champion, chasing a record-equalling 12th win of the season, crashed after choosing not to change to a wet set-up as rain began to fall.

Lorenzo had already pitted and the victory was his first of the year, with compatriot Aleix Espargaro finishing second on a non-works Yamaha after holding off Ducati's Cal Crutchlow by 0.017 seconds.

It was Yamaha's second successive win in a season Honda had seemed set to dominate completely.

Marquez, who also crashed in San Marino and had started on pole, rejoined the race and finished 13th and ahead of Repsol Honda team mate and title rival Dani Pedrosa, who also fell on the slippery surface.

The 21-year-old champion now has 292 points to Pedrosa's 217 with Rossi on 214 and four races remaining.

Italian Valentino Rossi, the winner of his home race at Misano, crashed out after four laps and was carried off on a stretcher for medical checks although he was able to stand and did not appear too seriously hurt.

Others fallers were Italians Andrea Dovizioso and early leader Andrea Iannone. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)