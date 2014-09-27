BARCELONA, Sept 27 Runaway championship leader Marc Marquez secured pole position on Saturday for his home Aragon MotoGP race as he chases a record equalling 12th win in a season in the top category.

Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa was second, 0.36 seconds off the pace, while Andrea Iannone who was looking strong on his Ducati and completed the first row in third.

Spaniard Marquez suffered a surprise spill in the San Marino Grand Prix but he remains 74 points clear of Pedrosa in the championship race. He is bidding to equal Australian Mick Doohan's 1997 record of 12 wins in a season in the top category.

Pedrosa and Valentino Rossi are neck-and-neck in the battle for second place, with just one point separating the duo.

Yamaha rider Rossi qualified sixth for Sunday's race. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Pritha Sarkar)