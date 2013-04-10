April 10 MotoGP teams will test at Argentina's Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in July to gain data for a grand prix in the country next year, championship organisers Dorna said on Wednesday.

The planned race was dropped from this year's calendar after a row involving Spanish oil firm Repsol, who sponsor the works Honda team, and the Spanish and Argentine governments.

Dorna said some of the teams would go to Argentina between July 1-5, after the Dutch round of the championship at Assen.

"The programme will include two days of intensive work on the track, where each team will focus on their competitiveness, while being able to extract data for the circuit for when the Grand Prix of Argentina is added to the calendar in 2014," the statement said.

"Official tests are key to ensuring the development of reliability and competitiveness at the highest levels." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Shanghai, editing by Ken Ferris)