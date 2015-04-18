Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 18 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez left his rivals trailing as he stormed to pole position for the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Honda rider lapped the Termas de Rio Hondo track more than half a second faster than closest rival Aleix Espargaro on a Suzuki.
Ducati's Italian Andrea Iannone completed the front row on a disappointing day for Yamaha, whose championship leader Valentino Rossi qualified only eighth.
Rossi leads Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso by a single point in the standings after two races, with Marquez a further four behind. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
