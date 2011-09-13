LONDON, Sept 13 Argentina will return to the MotoGP calendar from 2013 with a race at the Termas de Río Hondo circuit in Santiago del Estero province, series promoters Dorna said on Tuesday.

Argentina last hosted a motorcycle grand prix in Buenos Aires in 1999, with the top 500cc race won by American Kenny Roberts junior.

The official motogp.com website said the three-year deal was signed in Paris in the presence of Argentine president Cristina Fernandez and Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

The deal was subject to necessary renovations being carried out to bring the circuit up to safety standards.