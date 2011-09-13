LONDON, Sept 13 Argentina will return to the
MotoGP calendar from 2013 with a race at the Termas de Río Hondo
circuit in Santiago del Estero province, series promoters Dorna
said on Tuesday.
Argentina last hosted a motorcycle grand prix in Buenos
Aires in 1999, with the top 500cc race won by American Kenny
Roberts junior.
The official motogp.com website said the three-year deal was
signed in Paris in the presence of Argentine president Cristina
Fernandez and Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.
The deal was subject to necessary renovations being carried
out to bring the circuit up to safety standards.
