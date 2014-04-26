April 26 MotoGP champion Marc Marquez took his third pole position in three races with Spanish riders filling the top four places in qualifying on Saturday for the new Argentine Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

The 21-year-old Honda rider set a best lap of one minute 37.683 seconds, 0.742 faster than Yamaha's double world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

Honda's Dani Pedrosa completed the front row with Aleix Espargaro qualifying fourth on a non-works Yamaha.

Germany's Stefan Bradl walked away from a heavy crash and will start ninth.

Marquez, the youngest MotoGP champion, has won both races so far this season in Qatar and Texas. He leads Pedrosa by 14 points.

Argentina is returning to the grand prix calendar for the first time since 1999. The circuit, in Santiago del Estero province, is about 1,000 km north of Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Josh Reich)