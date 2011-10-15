Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
(Fixes format) Oct 15 Results from the 125cc Australian m otorcycling grand prix on Saturday
1. Johann Zarco (France) Derbi 1:39.207 2. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Aprilia 1:39.558 3. Jonas Folger (Germany) Aprilia 1:39.610 4. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Aprilia 1:39.702 5. Hector Faubel (Spain) Aprilia 1:39.963 6. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Derbi 1:40.272 7. Danny Kent (Britain) Aprilia 1:40.292 8. Alberto Moncayo (Spain) Aprilia 1:40.301 9. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Aprilia 1:40.334 10. Luis Salom (Spain) Aprilia 1:40.424
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Alastair Himmer)
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 4 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media may have made a mistake in ousting commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone immediately after completing their takeover of the sport, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.
VIENNA, Feb 3 Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday.