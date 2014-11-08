Nov 8 Austria is set to host a round of the MotoGP world championship from 2016 after agreement was reached on Saturday, promoters Dorna said in a statement.

They said Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz and Dorna Sports chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta had agreed a race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The circuit hosted Formula One's return after an 11-year absence this season.

"Pending all of the necessary official approvals for the Red Bull Ring, Dorna will propose the inclusion of the Grand Prix to the (governing) FIM to be scheduled in the 2016 season," the statement said.

Austria last hosted a motorcycle grand prix at what was formerly the A1 Ring in 1997. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Sao Paulo, editing by Toby Davis)