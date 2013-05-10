Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
* MotoGP rider ordered to do community service
* Couple appear in court after spat in Jerez
MADRID May 10 Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera and his girlfriend were charged on Friday following a domestic dispute, court sources said after a hearing in Jerez.
The 26-year-old FTR Moto rider was ordered to do community service while the girlfriend, who was not identified by name, had her sentence suspended because she had no previous convictions, according to the sources.
"I would like to make clear that it was nothing more than a domestic argument which has already been resolved by the court in Jerez and which both parties have accepted," Barbera said in a later statement.
The couple were also handed restraining orders which said that Barbera must not be within 200 metres of the girlfriend for 14 months and she must not be within 200 metres of him for 13 months.
Barbera finished 12th in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez and had stayed on to spend a few days with his girlfriend, who is from the area, local media reported. (Reporting by Teresa Larraz and Emma Pinedo, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.