Motor racing-Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay
LONDON, Feb 20 Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
July 22 Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera is likely to miss next week's U.S. Grand Prix at Laguna Seca after breaking his left leg and shinbone in a training accident.
The Ducati Pramac Racing team said their sole rider would undergo surgery in Barcelona on Sunday and doctors would then determine his recovery time.
"The Pramac Racing Team will wait for the surgery's result to decide the plans for the foreseeable future," they added in the statement.
The injury came only a week after the rider secured his first front row MotoGP start by qualifying third for the Italian Grand Prix. Barbera is 11th overall with 60 points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
LONDON, Feb 20 Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
LONDON, Feb 20 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified comments about not wanting to share data with Formula One team mates and says he has "zero problems" with new Mercedes arrival Valtteri Bottas.
LONDON, Feb 20 Sauber presented their new Formula One car on Monday, celebrating the Swiss-based team's 25 years in the sport with golden lettering but little in the way of sponsorship branding on the blue and white machine.