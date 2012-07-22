Motor racing-Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay
LONDON, Feb 20 Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
July 22 Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera will miss next week's U.S. Grand Prix at Laguna Seca after breaking his left leg and shinbone in a training accident.
The Ducati Pramac Racing team said their sole rider underwent surgery in Barcelona on Sunday, with a titanium plate and several screws inserted, and would be out for up to six weeks.
"We are confident that Hector will be able to leave the hospital in 48 hours and can begin light physical activity in seven days," said surgeon Xavier Mir in a statement.
"We need to evaluate the progress of the patient but we can reasonably think that he will be able to run a race in four or six weeks, according to his feedback."
The injury came only a week after the rider secured his first front row MotoGP start by qualifying third for the Italian Grand Prix. Barbera is 11th overall with 60 points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
LONDON, Feb 20 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified comments about not wanting to share data with Formula One team mates and says he has "zero problems" with new Mercedes arrival Valtteri Bottas.
LONDON, Feb 20 Sauber presented their new Formula One car on Monday, celebrating the Swiss-based team's 25 years in the sport with golden lettering but little in the way of sponsorship branding on the blue and white machine.