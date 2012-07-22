(Adds details of surgery)

July 22 Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera will miss next week's U.S. Grand Prix at Laguna Seca after breaking his left leg and shinbone in a training accident.

The Ducati Pramac Racing team said their sole rider underwent surgery in Barcelona on Sunday, with a titanium plate and several screws inserted, and would be out for up to six weeks.

"We are confident that Hector will be able to leave the hospital in 48 hours and can begin light physical activity in seven days," said surgeon Xavier Mir in a statement.

"We need to evaluate the progress of the patient but we can reasonably think that he will be able to run a race in four or six weeks, according to his feedback."

The injury came only a week after the rider secured his first front row MotoGP start by qualifying third for the Italian Grand Prix. Barbera is 11th overall with 60 points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alastair Himmer)