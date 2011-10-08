Oct 8 Australian Damian Cudlin is set to replace injured Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera at his home grand prix at Phillip Island next weekend.

Barbera suffered multiple fractures to his right collarbone in a Japanese Grand Prix crash at Motegi and underwent surgery in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The official motogp.com website said the Spaniard would be able to resume light physical activity within five days.

"The recovery time however is not sufficient enough to allow the Mapfre Aspar rider to participate in the Australian Grand Prix," it added.

Cudlin, who made his MotoGP debut at Motegi as a replacement for injured Italian Pramac Ducati rider Loris Capirossi, was quoted as saying he had been given the nod to stand in for Barbera.

"It's another fabulous chance," he told the autosport.com website. "I honestly can't believe it yet.

"A week ago I raced for the first time in MotoGP and it was already a real shock. I had never raced at Motegi before and I had to learn a lot of things in a very short time," said Cudlin, who failed to finish in Japan.

"After that experience I'm sure that at Phillip Island I will start the grand prix at a higher level. I know the track and that will help me get there with a lot of confidence."