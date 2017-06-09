ROME, June 9 Former Superbike World Champion Max Biaggi was badly injured on Friday during practice for a Supermoto race this weekend at the Sagittario circuit near Rome, Italian media reported.

Biaggi, Superbike champion in 2010 and 2012, was flown to a Rome hospital by helicopter after losing control of his bike during a test run. Italy's AGI news agency said his life did not appear to be in danger, adding that he was complaining of bad rib pains.

