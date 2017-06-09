SAUBER PRINCIPAL MONISHA KALTENBORN TO LEAVE THE FORMULA ONE TEAM IMMEDIATELY - SAUBER STATEMENT
ROME, June 9 Former Superbike World Champion Max Biaggi was badly injured on Friday during practice for a Supermoto race this weekend at the Sagittario circuit near Rome, Italian media reported.
Biaggi, Superbike champion in 2010 and 2012, was flown to a Rome hospital by helicopter after losing control of his bike during a test run. Italy's AGI news agency said his life did not appear to be in danger, adding that he was complaining of bad rib pains.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Philip Pullella)
GENEVA, June 21 New teams have expressed an interest in entering Formula One and two slots could be available, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 21 Motor racing's Sauber have parted company with Monisha Kaltenborn, the first woman to run a Formula One team, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday.