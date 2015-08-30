SILVERSTONE, England Aug 30 Italian great Valentino Rossi won a rain-hit British Grand Prix to regain the MotoGP world championship lead from Yamaha team mate Jorge Lorenzo on Sunday.

With Honda's reigning champion Marc Marquez crashing out eight laps from the end, Rossi led an all-Italian podium in his fourth win of the season while Spaniard Lorenzo finished only fourth.

Rossi now has 236 points to Lorenzo's 224 with six races remaining. Spain's Marquez is 77 points off the lead with his hopes of retaining the title all but gone.

Danilo Petrucci finished second, his first MotoGP podium appearance, for the Pramac Ducati team with works Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso third.

Scott Redding was the top British rider, finishing sixth for the Marc VDS Honda team after announcing his move to Pramac for the 2016 season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)