UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest for Ferrari as F1 testing ends
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
March 18 Calendar for the 2014 MotoGP season starting in Qatar on Sunday:
- - - -
March 23 - Qatar, Doha
April 13 - Grand Prix of the Americas. Austin, Texas
April 27 - Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo
May 4 - Spain, Jerez
May 18 - France, Le Mans
June 1 - Italy, Mugello
June 15 - Catalunya, Barcelona
June 28 - Netherlands, Assen
July 13 - Germany, Sachsenring
Aug 10 - Indianapolis (U.S.)
Aug 17 - Czech Republic, Brno
Aug 31 - Britain, Silverstone
Sept 14 - San Marino, Misano
Sept 28 - Aragon, Motorland Aragon (Spain)
Oct 12 - Japan, Motegi
Oct 19 - Australia, Phillip Island
Oct 26 - Malaysia, Sepang
Nov 9 - Valencia, Ricardo Tormo (Spain) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.